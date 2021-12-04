2 Strong 4 Bullies
State announces Grand prize winners in Vax-2-School campaign

Five $100,000 scholarships will be announced.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Ohioans ages 12-25 can enter online for the Vax-2-School scholarships
Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Ohioans ages 12-25 can enter online for the Vax-2-School scholarships(Ohio Department of Public Health)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COLUMBUS – The final winners of the $2 million available in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School public outreach campaign have been announced.

Today’s grand prize winners, who have each received $100,000 scholarships, are listed in alphabetical order below:

  • Audrey Bird, Brecksville
  • Rinoa Chech, Canton
  • Avery Lagory, Cleves
  • Widnelson Miller, Delphos
  • Jacob Peters, Conover

Vax-2-School was a program started by the state in October to encourage vaccinations statewide for Ohioans 5 to 25-years-old. That age group was identified with low vaccination rates. The program began October 4th for Ohioans 12 to 25, while those 5 to 11 were allowed to register in November. Anyone who received the vaccine was eligible to sign up on the states’ website.

The program awarded 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each starting on November 22nd, with five $100,000 scholarships announced on Friday. The scholarships are to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education. In total, $2,000,000 in scholarships were announced.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

