State announces Grand prize winners in Vax-2-School campaign
Five $100,000 scholarships will be announced.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COLUMBUS – The final winners of the $2 million available in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School public outreach campaign have been announced.
Today’s grand prize winners, who have each received $100,000 scholarships, are listed in alphabetical order below:
- Audrey Bird, Brecksville
- Rinoa Chech, Canton
- Avery Lagory, Cleves
- Widnelson Miller, Delphos
- Jacob Peters, Conover
Vax-2-School was a program started by the state in October to encourage vaccinations statewide for Ohioans 5 to 25-years-old. That age group was identified with low vaccination rates. The program began October 4th for Ohioans 12 to 25, while those 5 to 11 were allowed to register in November. Anyone who received the vaccine was eligible to sign up on the states’ website.
The program awarded 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each starting on November 22nd, with five $100,000 scholarships announced on Friday. The scholarships are to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education. In total, $2,000,000 in scholarships were announced.
