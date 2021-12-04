2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT, police on scene of standoff near Cleveland Heights-South Euclid border(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are on scene of a standoff near the Cleveland Heights-South Euclid border.

SWAT, Cleveland Heights and South Euclid police departments have surrounded a home in the 4100 block of Bluestone Road near Belvoir Boulevard.

According to the Cleveland Heights police chief, authorities are attempting to make contact with a man who allegedly stabbed his brother on Saturday inside the house.

The chief said the injured brother was taken to a hospital and is in surgery. There’s no word on his condition.

Authorities are attempting to resolve the incident peacefully, the chief said, and the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

