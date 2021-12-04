2 Strong 4 Bullies
University of Akron names Joe Moorhead as new head football coach

Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead watches from the sideline in the first half of the...
Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead watches from the sideline in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WKYT)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron is welcoming a new head coach to their football program.

On Saturday, Joe Moorhead was named to serve in the position, pending approval by the University of Akron Board of Trustees.

According to a news release, Moorhead is set to return to the University of Akron after previously working there as a coach between 2004 and 2008.

He’s also worked at Mississippi State, Fordham University, Penn State, Connecticut and the University of Oregon.

In the news release, Moorehead shared he was grateful for the opportunity:

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next Head Football Coach at The University of Akron. I would like to thank President Miller and Charles Guthrie for their incredible professionalism through the process. My family and I are very excited for this opportunity. We can’t wait to get back to a region of the country we consider home. Our plan for the future is simple: we’ll roll up our sleeves and get to work, diligently building a program of which the school, the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio can be proud. Go Zips!”

Click here to learn more about Moorehead’s coaching career; he will be formally introduced at 10 a.m. Thursday during a virtual press conference in Akron.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

