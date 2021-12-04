Warren murder suspect captured 16 months later in Washington

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A murder suspect wanted for killing Delquan Ware in Warren on Aug. 2, 2020, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Washington on Dec. 3, 2021, Warren Police confirmed.

Cameron Tillis faces charges of aggravated murder, having weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence, police said.

Ware was murdered just over 16 months ago while driving on Summit Street NW, according to police.

Police said a lengthy investigation lead to Stefon Alexander and Cameron Tillis being identified as the suspects and warrants were filed on both of them.

Alexander turned himself in to the authorities after the warrants were filed and is currently in custody, according to police.

Tillis did not surrender, and authorities had since been looking for him, police said.

Police said detectives worked diligently to find Tillis and followed up on any leads on where he may be.

Detectives learned Tillis fled from Ohio and was possibly hiding in the state of Washington, according to police.

That information lead to Warren Police assisting the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force with finding Tillis, police said.

Warren Police shared the following statement:

“The Warren Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals service for their continued partnership and help with apprehending violent fugitives. With the right resources, we can investigate and apprehend perpetrators of violent crimes and bring them to justice. The Warren Police Department would also like to thank our COMMUNITY for providing information that assists with these investigations.”

Cameron Tillis (Warren Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.