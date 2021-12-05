1 shot after meet-up at Cleveland Heights mall turns violent

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A planned meet-up between acquaintances at the Severance Town Center mall ended in gunfire Sunday morning.

Shortly before noon, the Cleveland Heights police were called to the mall on a report of a person shot outside the Office Max, according to Chief Annette Mecklenberg.

Two men who know each other planned to meet at the mall, according to the police investigation.

The meet-up lead to a physical altercation inside a vehicle, and one man shot the other.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and is currently being treated an area hospital, Mecklenberg said.

Investigators said they will continue to speak to witnesses and those involved.

“No one else was injured in this incident, and there is no further threat to public safety,” said Mecklenberg.

