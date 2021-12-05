2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days: Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wind advisory has been issued for several parts of Northeast Ohio.

Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties are under advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

The advisory runs from noon Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday for Ashtabula Lakeshore County.

Gray skies today will lead to Sunday evening rain, but southeast winds will propel temperatures into the mid 50s before midnight.

Rain will develop Sunday night amid winds gusting up to 40 mph as lows continue in the 50s.

Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s into the 30s throughout a rainy, blustery Monday with more wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects or knock down tree limbs.

Power outages are also possible, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday will be dry, except for some lake snow early, east of Cleveland, but highs will peak only in the low to mid 30s.

