Bus driver shortage to cause delays for Akron students

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools is warning families to expect delays Monday on certain bus routes because of a driver shortage.

The district is using multiple buses to cover routes, which will delay some students’ arrival at school, the district said Sunday in a media release.

If more bus drivers call off, the district will cancel bus routes all together, the release said.

Normally, Akron Public Schools has 72 buses that cover more than 200 routes daily across the city.

The district bus students to public, charter, and parochial schools.

Families of students on the following bus numbers can expect delays:

466 - Litchfield, Schumacher

447 - STEM Middle, IPS

569 - Litchfield, Findley and IPS

433 - STEM Middle, King and Rimer

467 - Jennings, Harris/Jackson - main campus

