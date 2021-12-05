Christmas comes early for kids thanks to Newburgh Heights Police Department’s ‘Shop with an Officer’

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local police department had their annual “Shop with an Officer” event.

Christmas came early for 15 kids from Washington Park Community School, and it’s all thanks to the Newburgh Heights Police Department.

The kids spent their morning shopping with the officers, picking out Christmas gifts at Target.

Once the kids finished their shopping they headed over to the 49th Street Tavern for some lunch and a special surprise from Santa.

