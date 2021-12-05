2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rescue squad responds to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for plane with hydraulic leak

Spokespeople for the fire department and airport said the plane is safely on the ground.
This file photo shows a United Airlines plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. A...
This file photo shows a United Airlines plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. A flight leaving Cleveland turned back around Sunday after learning of a possible hydraulic leak.(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed to 19 News that crews responded Sunday morning to an issue at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the fire department, the call was for a report of a plane landing with a hydraulic leak.

An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely, and there was a hydraulic leak found in one engine.

The United Airlines flight had left Cleveland for Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the airport spokesperson said, but turned back around due to notification of the issue.

In a statement released to 19 News, United Airlines said, “United flight 450 returned to Cleveland due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely, and we are making arrangements for another aircraft to operate the flight to Florida.”

Several fire department crews responded including a rescue squad, two ladders and three engines as well as the Chief of the 3rd Battalion.

It does not appear the issue caused major changes to airport operations.

According to a flight status list on the airport’s website, there are no active cancelations.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Christmas came early for 15 kids from Washington Park Community School and it's all thanks to...
Christmas comes early for kids thanks to Newburgh Heights Police Department’s ‘Shop with an Officer’
The satellites provide internet service across the globe. One was visible around 6:30 p.m. in...
Starklink satellite visible in Northeast Ohio
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Standoff near Cleveland Heights-South Euclid border ends with 1 dead
Standoff near Cleveland Heights-South Euclid border ends with 1 dead