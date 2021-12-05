Rescue squad responds to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for plane with hydraulic leak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed to 19 News that crews responded Sunday morning to an issue at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the fire department, the call was for a report of a plane landing with a hydraulic leak.

An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely, and there was a hydraulic leak found in one engine.

The United Airlines flight had left Cleveland for Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the airport spokesperson said, but turned back around due to notification of the issue.

In a statement released to 19 News, United Airlines said, “United flight 450 returned to Cleveland due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely, and we are making arrangements for another aircraft to operate the flight to Florida.”

Several fire department crews responded including a rescue squad, two ladders and three engines as well as the Chief of the 3rd Battalion.

It does not appear the issue caused major changes to airport operations.

According to a flight status list on the airport’s website, there are no active cancelations.

