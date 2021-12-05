2 Strong 4 Bullies
Volunteers wrap gifts in East Cleveland for the 9th Annual Donté's Gift Express

Fifty volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families at the East Cleveland Salvation Army as part of the Donté's Gift Express.(Special to WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday, volunteers wrapped gifts for at least 500 families in East Cleveland, Ohio.

As a part of the 9th Annual Donté's Gift Express, 50 volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families at the East Cleveland Salvation Army.

Four Shaw High School alums are behind the event: Donté Gibbs, Dominique Tucker, India Moore and Seretha Etheridge.

Randomly selected, East Cleveland families will be surprised with 500 gift packages at a later date as a surprise, the group said.

“The value of family often gets lost during the holiday season,” said Donté Gibbs, Founder of Donté’s Gift Express. “While the pandemic continues to challenge our overall humanity and health in various ways, we are reminded of the importance and effects one simple gesture provides during a time of uncertainty and isolation. With that in mind, we are unwrapping the joy of family this holiday season by delivering gifts to families with handwritten notes and school supplies as families navigate hybrid school learning models.”

Created in 2013, Donté's Gift Express has delivered gifts to over 2,700 families in and around East Cleveland.

The Neighborhood Leadership Institute, Five Below, the East Cleveland Police Department, the East Cleveland Salvation Army, and Shaw High Basketball team contributed to the gift express as did th Bite Creole Kitchen and Monique, Inc., the group said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

