Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse in her home for months as she continued receiving Social Security payments.(Source: WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she kept her mother’s corpse in her home for months as she continued receiving Social Security payments.

Police arrested 54-year-old Kimberly Heller on Nov. 18. She is charged with abuse of a corpse.

Officers went to Heller’s home at the end of October for a well-being check on her mother, whom relatives reported not seeing for months.

After Heller refused to let the officers in her home, police say they returned with a search warrant and found her mother’s body.

Investigators believe the mother died of natural causes in the days before Memorial Day.

Authorities say her Social Security checks were still being deposited into a bank account after she died.

Heller is expected to be arraigned in January.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

