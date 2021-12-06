2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 killed in blaze at Lake County senior apartment complex

(WIFR)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed Friday in a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors in Lake County.

The fire broke out before 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Place Senior Apartments at 2044 Hubbard Road, according to a Madison Township fire department Facebook post.

When fire crews arrived, they found “heavy fire conditions” in a single apartment at the end of one of the buildings in the complex.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the blaze and initiated search and rescue operations, the post said.

The fire was quickly controlled, but the apartment tenant perished in the unit.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but the cause is currently under investigation.

By 10 p.m., fire crews had left the scene.

