18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in Summit County, police say

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron said an 18-year-old woman was injured after being shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in her car.

According to detectives, officers with the Akron Police Department responded to McKinley Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 for reports of shots fired.

The 18-year-old victim was found at the scene. She told investigators that she was sitting in her car when the suspect fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle.

Police said the woman was shot in the legs and treated at Summit Health Akron City Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

A home in the area was also struck by gunfire, but no additional injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to search for suspect information and a motive in the shooting.

