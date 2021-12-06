22-year-old Brooklyn man dies in crash in Bratenahl
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was killed in a crash on I-90 eastbound Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Elijah Knipe.
According to Bratenahl police, the accident happened around 5:26 a.m. near Eddy Road.
Police said there were a total of two, possibly three cars involved.
Knipe was one of the drivers.
The second driver is a 53-year-old woman. Her name has not been released and police said she is in stable condition at University Hospitals.
The third car that may be involved is a light colored 2013-2016 Ford Fusion.
If you have any information, please call Bratenahl police at 216-681-1234.
