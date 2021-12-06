2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

87-year-old woman robbed at Butler County Kroger, witness catches suspect

87-year-old woman robbed at Butler County Kroger, witness catches suspect
87-year-old woman robbed at Butler County Kroger, witness catches suspect
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A witness stopped a suspect trying to rob an 87-year-old woman at a Butler County grocery store Sunday morning.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the robbery happened around 11 a.m. at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township.

Jones said that 58-year-old Derek Vauhn of Middletown attempted to take 87-year-old Pat Goins’ purse.

Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.
Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.(City of Middletown Division of Police)

Goins said she was walking down an aisle to pick up one last thing when Vauhn suddenly approached her.

“He stole my purse out of the cart,” Goins explained.

Goins said there must have been 10 or 15 people who ran after Vauhn into the parking lot. One of those who chased after the alleged purse thief was Deshawn Pressley.

“And he [Vauhn] ran right past me and I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

Goins said Vauhn never touched her, and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

“They [the crowd] told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

The sheriff stated his appreciation for Pressley and the civilians who stepped up and intervened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Vehicle almost plummets onto highway below
Vehicle nearly plummets onto highway after fatal crash on downtown Cleveland overpass
Investigators clean up the scene at a fire station after two people rushed there for help after...
2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
Police release video from crash involving stolen car that killed 2 people in Newburgh Heights
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Dollar Tree at gunpoint
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Dollar Tree at gunpoint
BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland
BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland