2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘America has lost a hero’: Flags across Ohio lowered to half-staff in honor of late Sen. Bob Dole

In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)(Associated Press)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered for all flags at public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff to honor late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole.

The former Senate leader and Republican presidential candidate died on Sunday, according to his wife, Elizabeth Dole. He was 98 years old.

The Republican Ohio governor released the following statement after Dole’s death:

“We just heard that our friend, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, has died.  A few weeks ago, Fran and I received a surprise call from Elizabeth and him.  When I entered the Senate, he was the Senate Leader.  He was a courageous, tough, strong, and compassionate man, who loved his country deeply.

“He was grievously wounded in Italy during World War II and was lucky to have survived those devastating injuries at all.  He was bedridden -- his body wracked by pain.  He could hardly even move.

“But, he knew that we have to work if we’re going to succeed.  And, he worked.  He worked through the pain and the rebuilding -- and he became one of America’s most important leaders in of the last half-century.

“Even after he left the Senate, he never stopped working.  He led the efforts to see to it that the brave men and women who fought so valiantly for our nation during WWII are honored with a national memorial.  He turned the plans for that memorial into a reality.  I have talked to WWII veterans who made the ‘honor flight’ to Washington to visit the memorial, who were both surprised and delighted to be greeted there by Bob Dole, himself!

“When he was running for President, Fran and I have a very fond memory campaigning with Senator Dole and Elizabeth on the campaign bus with our young daughter Anna and the Oak Ridge Boys.  It was an amazing experience that we will never forget.

“Bob Dole was all about making a difference and changing things for the better.  He had a ‘let’s get it done’ attitude.  When we talked to him the last time, he still had that same zest for life and strong spirit that I always saw when I served with him.

“Today, America has lost a hero and a statesman, and Fran and I will dearly miss our friend. Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.

“We send our love to Elizabeth and his daughter Robin.”

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate
Sports betting is already underway in Michigan and surrounding states.
Is Ohio losing out on a windfall of revenue from sports betting?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map
School desks.
State House passes bill that would allow school teachers to be armed