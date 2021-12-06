2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body found in East Cleveland field

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found in a field Monday morning and East Cleveland police said foul play is suspected.

According to Chief Scott Gardner, a person walking their dog in the area of Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue spotted the body around 9:30 a.m.

Uniformed officers called their detectives after they suspected this was not a natural death.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Student arrested in connection with Elyria school threats
File photo
18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in Summit County, police say
22-year-old Brooklyn man dies in crash in Bratenahl
Cleveland Clinic changes visitor policies due to COVID-19