Body found in East Cleveland field
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found in a field Monday morning and East Cleveland police said foul play is suspected.
According to Chief Scott Gardner, a person walking their dog in the area of Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue spotted the body around 9:30 a.m.
Uniformed officers called their detectives after they suspected this was not a natural death.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.
