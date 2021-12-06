Body found in East Cleveland field

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found in a field Monday morning and East Cleveland police said foul play is suspected.

According to Chief Scott Gardner, a person walking their dog in the area of Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue spotted the body around 9:30 a.m.

Uniformed officers called their detectives after they suspected this was not a natural death.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.