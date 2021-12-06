Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band headline next Bash on the Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The fifth edition of the Bash on the Bay concert series in Put-in-Bay will feature two stars from country music -- Brad Paisley and The Zac Brown Band.

Paisley will perform on the grounds of the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island on Wednesday, August 24, with supporting act Jake Owen.

The Zac Brown Band will perform the next night, Thursday, Aug. 25. That night’s supporting act will be Chris Janson.

Zac Brown Band will perform at the Bash on the Bay on Aug. 25. (tcw-wxix)

Individual tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through eTix.com.

For more information about the concert, go to BashontheBay.com or VisitPutinBay.com.

