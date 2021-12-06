Broken cable knocks out power in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With winds increasing, some in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood are already without power and worry the outage will last even longer.

That’s because the threat of more outages could keep crews, who have been working to restore power to Hough, busy with other service calls.

Fred Barkley, who lives on the 9000 block of Edmunds Avenue, has been without power for days.

His apartment pitch black after the sun goes down.

“Day four. I’m still freezing, still hungry, still without power,” he said.

Barkley even used the four burners from his gas stove for light and heat, a risky measure the disabled man feels forced to take.

He’s demanding Cleveland Public Power do better.

“You can’t have a corporation of this magnitude who treat the average person in the almost dead of winter like this,” he said. “It’s inexcusable.”

Every bit of food in Barkley’s refrigerator has spoiled, and he’s forced to sleep fully clothed to stay warm.

But his home is not the only one in the Hough Neighborhood to go dark last Thursday.

Several homes in the blocks surrounding East 93rd Street have also been affected.

Barkley and others who spoke to 19 News said the power company has presented them with no real timeline for when the lights will come back on.

“They mentioned something about an underground cable having to be addressed,” he said.

Many of the street lights in the Hough Neighborhood were also dark, which raises safety concerns for Hough resident Anita Cason.

“You couldn’t even see if someone was to walk in front of you to get you,” she said. “You couldn’t see. That’s how dark it was out here.”

19 News did track down several Cleveland Public Power trucks and employees who were working on the problem in the area of East 93rd Street and Ansel Road.

The company did not respond to a request from 19 News for information on the outage, but sources say power crews have been working for several days to repair an underground cable responsible for the problem.

CPP crews say they hope to have the lights back on late Sunday or possibly Monday, but another crew will need to come in and splice the new cable once it’s in place.

But Barkley worries the high wind advisory could knock out more power city-wide and put the Hough Neighborhood’s troubles on the back burner.

