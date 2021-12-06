Proposed commercial warehouse development worries some in Brownhelm Township

BROWNHELM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A rural township is feeling threatened by big America. They live where they do now for peace and quiet.

However soon that could all change if a large warehouse moves in right behind their homes and historic landmarks.

“We don’t want this fulfillment center because it’s going to affect us in bad ways,” said Mylo Hildebrandt, a resident.

Inside Brownhelm Heritage Museum residents are making their voices heard.

They’re trying to get the attention of Vermillion City officials.

“We’re not sure who is going to be the final owner of the facility. There are rumors that it might be Amazon. This is not a little fulfillment center. This is a very large one — large on the scale that it will probably be the biggest in Ohio,” said Hildebrandt.

That’s raising concerns.

“We don’t know where the water is going to run off. We have no idea about traffic lights, improvements for the road out here, Baumart Road. I’ve heard tales of up to 100,000 trucks a month. That road south is not going to take that kind of traffic,” said Hildebrandt.

“We’re used to looking at fields. We’re used to watching the sun come up. Somebody commented were not going to see the sun until afternoon,” said Bob Leinbach, a resident.

“The city wants the tax dollars from it, but they don’t care that it’s going to affect all of us here. You’re talking a 65-foot building,” said Hildebrandt.

Marilyn Brill with the Brownhelm Heritage Museum wants this area’s history to stay untouched.

“There’s a lot of history in this part of Brownhelm, and we don’t want to lose that. My husband who is 93 years old went to church in this building,” said Brill.

Residents say this is a community that has worked hard to preserve its history.

It’s rich history brought the movie, The Marksman with Liam Neeson to town.

A scene was shot inside this historic museum that was once a church.

“We know how the city works. They’re going to go forward with this so we’d like some consideration of how this is going to be built,” said Hildebrandt

The Mayor of Vermillion tells 19 News he supports the warehouse coming to town.

He says the property was privately owned.

Then developers bought the land.

Developers came to the city and asked for all of the land to be zoned industrial, which means they can then build a warehouse/distribution center with a 60-foot height clearance.

