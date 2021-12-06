Child on bike killed in hit-skip crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy who was riding his bike Sunday morning was killed in a hit-skip crash in Cass Township in Richland County.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the boy was riding his bike north on Bowman Road just south of Hazelbrush Road when he was struck by a pick-up truck traveling in the same direction, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

The boy was killed, and the pick-up fled, the release said.

OSHP is asking for the public’s help identifying the truck involved in the crash.

It is described as a black or dark green extended cab pick-up and may have damage to the center to passenger side front end, including the headlight assembly, OSHP said.

The driver-side taillight may be covered in red tape and the tailgate may be faded.

The truck is possible an early 2000s model Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon, according to the release.

Officials say the vehicle has been seen in the area on other occasions before the crash.

The highway patrol asks anyone with information to contact the Mansfield Post at 419-756-2222.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.