2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Child on bike killed in hit-skip crash in Richland County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for help idenitfying the truck involved
(file | file)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy who was riding his bike Sunday morning was killed in a hit-skip crash in Cass Township in Richland County.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the boy was riding his bike north on Bowman Road just south of Hazelbrush Road when he was struck by a pick-up truck traveling in the same direction, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

The boy was killed, and the pick-up fled, the release said.

OSHP is asking for the public’s help identifying the truck involved in the crash.

It is described as a black or dark green extended cab pick-up and may have damage to the center to passenger side front end, including the headlight assembly, OSHP said.

The driver-side taillight may be covered in red tape and the tailgate may be faded.

The truck is possible an early 2000s model Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon, according to the release.

Officials say the vehicle has been seen in the area on other occasions before the crash.

The highway patrol asks anyone with information to contact the Mansfield Post at 419-756-2222.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say

Latest News

1 shot after meet-up at Cleveland Heights mall turns violent
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by ‘hypocrisy’
If more bus drivers call off the district says they will have to cancel bus routes.
Bus driver shortage to cause delays for Akron students
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,354 new COVID-19 cases