Cleveland Clinic changes visitor policies due to COVID-19

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Tuesday, Dec. 7, there are changes to the visitor policies at all Cleveland Clinic Ohio locations.

“While we continue to manage high numbers of patients in our facilities, we have protocols in place that allow more individuals to visit, while still protecting our patients and caregivers,” said Cleveland Clinic officials in a news release.

Visitation hours remain 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and all visitors must be at least 18 and wear a mask.

• One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for patients in the Emergency Department.

• One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for all inpatients. The visitor may be different each day. Inpatients will no longer designate one person to visit them throughout their entire hospital stay.

• Visitors to inpatients can only enter the building once each day. Visitors cannot leave the building and then return for a separate visit later that same day. A different visitor can only replace them the following day.

• Visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19 are permitted to visit a patient if it has been at least 10 days since testing positive.

• If a visitor has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and they are vaccinated and asymptomatic, they can visit a patient with proof of vaccination.

• If a visitor has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and they are not fully vaccinated, they can visit a patient 14 days after exposure.

