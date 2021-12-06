2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family of Desmond Franklin files civil rights lawsuit in fatal 2019 Cleveland police-involved shooting

Desmond Franklin was shot and killed by an off-duty Cleveland officer
Desmond Franklin was shot and killed by an off-duty Cleveland officer(Submitted)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 23-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer in April 2019 is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit, calling the shooting “unjustified.”

A press conference with Desmond Franklin’s family and their attorneys regarding the lawsuit is scheduled for noon in downtown Cleveland.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office investigated the case and said earlier in 2021 that a grand jury decided not to indict Jose Garcia, an off-duty Cleveland Division of Police officer at the time of the shooting, on any criminal charges.

No administrative charges from city of Cleveland; self-defense claims from Garcia applied to case

Franklin was shot by the off-duty officer, according to investigators, after he allegedly threatened Garcia on Cleveland’s West side.

Garcia was in civilian clothing, but the lawsuit from Franklin’s family alleged that he used his authority as an officer to intimidate Desmond and a teenage passenger who was also in the car.

A loaded gun was found in Franklin’s vehicle, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Autopsy results showed that Franklin was shot once in the side of the head, attorneys told 19 News.

“The lawsuit seeks to redress the wrongful and unjustified death of Desmond Franklin as another victim of police shootings, which all too often involve young black men in Cleveland and across America,” attorneys from the office of Friedman, Gilbert and Gerhardstein said.

This story will be updated.

