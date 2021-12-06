FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong winds, sharply colder, and lake effect snow for some

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active day ahead. Rain is quickly tracking through this morning along a very strong cold front. The rain should be out by lunch. Strong winds out of the west will gust over 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for the lakeshore counties. The coldest air mass of the season is building in behind the front. Temperatures crash into the 30s this afternoon. The cold air moving over the lake tonight will certainly develop lake effect snow bands. Areas along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland are looking at up to 3 or more inches of snow in the persistent bands. Temperatures fall into the 20s. The wind will still gust over 35 mph tonight, especially along the lakeshore. Chilly tomorrow with lake effect snow in the area. The wind settles down. Afternoon temperatures only around 30 degrees.

