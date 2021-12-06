2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park

A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.(Edward Ayala-Barrera)
By Miranda Paige and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A man in Colorado Springs was hospitalized after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.

Edward Ayala-Barrera told KKTV a husky got loose at the park and began biting his Doberman on the neck. He says he pushed the husky away and the dog’s owner attacked him.

“Eventually, you know, he started choking me and put his leg behind my leg to lock it and dropped me on the floor,” Ayala-Barrera explained. “We eventually fell in a ditch full of rocks. So, my leg snapped, and then he put his weight more on me and locked my leg and snapped it more.”

Teri Christman saw the attack happen and said her heart sank.

“I was like, ‘This is bad.’ Like, he looked crazy,” Christman said.

Ayala-Barrera was told his leg was shattered to pieces. He will need a couple of surgeries, as well as rehabilitation.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Ayala-Barrera said, fearing his life will never be the same.

Ayala-Barrera says he will never be able to walk again.

“I can’t work no more. There’s certain stuff that I won’t be able to do for work. And I don’t know how long it will take to recover,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Ayala-Barrera and his wife had just moved to Colorado Springs and were working on getting settled in.

Now, they say they are also left with a mountain of medical bills.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody, you know. I just want justice,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Zachary Price around 10...
U.S. Marshals arrest 30-year-old who allegedly robbed Shelby PNC bank, left scene on bicycle
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps