CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed, Cleveland EMS said.

The stabbing happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Linton Avenue.

The man was the only person who was hurt.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

