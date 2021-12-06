2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio governor seeks to direct hundreds of millions of dollars to improve law enforcement, first responder services

(Gray tv)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor introduced a proposal that would direct hundreds of millions of dollars in grants law enforcement and first responder agencies throughout the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti, and other representatives from Ohio agencies for a 2:30 p.m. announcement detailing the proposal.

If passed, DeWine said the grants would help combat crime, hire more officers and fire responders, and ensure resources for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Zachary Price around 10...
U.S. Marshals arrest 30-year-old who allegedly robbed Shelby PNC bank, left scene on bicycle
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, additional 177 hospitalizations
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
Elijah Lipford, 20, of Cleveland, is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault and...
U.S. Marshals ask for public’s help locating Cleveland man who allegedly shot a teen, then robbed him