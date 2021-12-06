School bus driver shortage affects Akron students

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - School bus routes were delayed Monday morning due to a school bus driver shortage, Akron Public Schools officials announced Sunday.

Students riding bus numbers 466, 447, 569, 433 and 467 were told to expect delays.

According to school officials, the district typically has 72 buses running daily, covering more than 200 routes.

The bus drivers transport public, charger and parochial school students.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.