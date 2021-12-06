Share Your Holidays: Donate all week to help Northeast Ohio families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Share Your Holidays,” a drive-up and drop-off style donation event supporting needy families in Northeast Ohio is back for its 11th year.

19 News will broadcast live Dec. 8-10 while collecting non-perishable food items, new/gently used coats and new unwrapped toys from a different Northeast Ohio location.

Watch live during the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts those days.

All donations will go to The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland, The Volunteers for America of Ohio and Indiana and The Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Community members may also donate online at www.cleveland19.com/SYH.

2021 Location Schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Serpentini: 15303 Royalton Road in Strongsville

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Kaplan’s Furniture: 24869 Lorain Road in North Olmsted

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Salvation Army: 8623 Pearl Road in Strongsville

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.