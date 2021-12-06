2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help locating missing 72-year-old man with dementia

Thurston C. Nichols, 72, left his home early Monday morning without his phone, wallet or ID,...
Thurston C. Nichols, 72, left his home early Monday morning without his phone, wallet or ID, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.(Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 72-year-old man from the city of Green.

Thurston C. Nichols, 72, left his home early Monday morning without his phone, wallet or ID, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Nichols is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He is likely driving a 2012 gray Nissan Rogue, license plate: HT11HB, the post said.

Nichols suffers from dementia and authorities ask the public to contact dispatchers at 330-643-2181 if he is spotted.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Zachary Price around 10...
U.S. Marshals arrest 30-year-old who allegedly robbed Shelby PNC bank, left scene on bicycle
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, additional 177 hospitalizations
Ohio governor seeks to direct hundreds of millions of dollars to improve law enforcement, first responder services
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1