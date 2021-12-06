Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help locating missing 72-year-old man with dementia

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 72-year-old man from the city of Green.

Thurston C. Nichols, 72, left his home early Monday morning without his phone, wallet or ID, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Nichols is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He is likely driving a 2012 gray Nissan Rogue, license plate: HT11HB, the post said.

Nichols suffers from dementia and authorities ask the public to contact dispatchers at 330-643-2181 if he is spotted.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.