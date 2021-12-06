2 Strong 4 Bullies
Student arrested in connection with Elyria school threats

(WOWT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody for allegedly making threats directed at Westwood Middle School.

Elyria City School officials said they became aware of the threats on social media Sunday evening.

Lorain County Sheriff deputies were immediately notified and an arrest was made early Monday morning.

Deputies said they still plan on being present at Westwood Middle School Monday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

