Tips from public lead to arrest after child on bike killed in hit-skip crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Shiloh man is in jail after being charged in connection with a Sunday morning hit-skip crash in Richland County that killed a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Mansfield Post received numerous tips from the public after they made a public appeal for help identifying the truck involved, according to an OSHP media release.

Troopers followed up on the tips and the information lead to the arrest of Bud D. Thornsberry, 38, of Shiloh.

Thornsberry approached troopers while they were out looking for him, according to the release.

Troopers charged him with felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident causing death.

He was incarcerated in Richland County Jail and arraigned Monday morning in Shelby Municipal Court.

His vehicle was also seized and is being held as evidence in the fatal crash.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Luke R. Newswanger, of Shelby, was riding his bike north on Bowman Road just south of Hazelbrush Road in Cass Township when he was struck by a pick-up truck traveling in the same direction, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

The Newswanger was killed, and the pick-up fled, the release said.

