U.S. Marshals arrest 30-year-old who allegedly robbed Shelby PNC bank, left scene on bicycle

SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man who police say last month robbed a Shelby bank was arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Zachary Price around 10 a.m. in Columbus, according to a Shelby police media release.

Police say Price robbed the PNC Bank at 29 North Gamble Street in Shelby on Nov. 23 shortly after 9 a.m.

He allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding cash, police said in a previous media release.

No weapons were shown and no threats were made.

The teller provided Price with the contents of her cash drawer and the man left the bank and fled on a bicycle, according to police.

Shelby police said they identified Price as a suspect less than a week after the robbery and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

The search for Price was handed over to the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force after investigators received conflicting information about his whereabouts, police said.

Shelby PNC bank robbery (Shelby Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.