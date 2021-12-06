U.S. Marshals ask for public’s help locating Cleveland man who allegedly shot a teen, then robbed him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting a 19-year-old nine times and then robbing him in East Cleveland last month.

Elijah Lipford, 20, of Cleveland, is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with the Nov. 19th shooting of the 19-year-old at an address near the 1200 block of Lockwood Avenue, according to a task force media release.

Lipford is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds, the release said.

His last known address was near the 2200 block of Green Road in Cleveland.

The marshals say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information about Lipford’s location should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or can send a web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

