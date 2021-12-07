2 Strong 4 Bullies
85-year-old Chagrin Falls woman killed after traffic crash with stolen vehicle fleeing police, Solon police say

(Solon Police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 85-year-old Chagrin Falls woman, who was injured when the car she was riding in was struck by a stolen vehicle that had been fleeing police, has died.

She was a passenger in a vehicle struck by a vehicle believed to have been stolen after it fled a police stop, according to a Solon police Facebook post.

On Friday, a Solon officer saw a blue Ford Fusion sedan heading east on Solon Road from Erico Drive, the post said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland the day before, according to a law enforcement database.

[Car stolen from Cleveland causes 3-car crash in Solon after pursuit]

The Solon officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled continuing east on Solon Road, according to the post.

The police chased the vehicle into the Chagrin Falls and village of Bentleyville before the Solon officer lost sight of the Fusion and ended the pursuit.

Sometime later, the vehicle returned to Solon now headed west on Solon Road after it was pursued by a neighboring police agency, the post said.

A Solon officer deployed Stop Sticks, a tire-deflation device used by law enforcement to stop vehicles.

The driver of the Fusion lost control and crashed into two other vehicles, according to the post.

Two suspects, a 19-year-old from Berea and a 20-year-old from Cleveland, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the two other cars were a 37-year-old North Bloomfield man and an 89-year-old Chagrin Falls man who were both taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, SPD said.

The Solon police Facebook post did not say whether police were chasing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

