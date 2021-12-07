2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl missing from Lorain

Angel Antonio Ruiz & Nevaeh Jordan
Angel Antonio Ruiz & Nevaeh Jordan(Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police ask the community to help find 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan after they went missing.

Ruiz was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 130 pounds, with dark hair, and brown eyes.

What he was wearing when he went missing is unknown.

Police said he is a 10th grader at OHDELA Online School.

Angel Antonio Ruiz
Angel Antonio Ruiz(Lorain County CSI)

Jordan was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair typically styled in a ponytail or bun, and brown eyes.

She was last seen possibly wearing a black hoodie with blue smurfs on the sleeve, and army camo leggings.

Police said she is a seventh-grader at Lorain Constellation School.

Nevaeh Jordan
Nevaeh Jordan(Lorain County CSI)

According to police, they were last seen in the area of Westview Court.

Call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you see them or know where they may be.

Tips can be sent anonymously.

Lorain Police Det. Sgt. Angello shared the following statement:

“Keeping or harboring a child under the age of 18 is a criminal offense under Section 2919.23 of the Ohio Revised Code. Charges under this section range from third-degree misdemeanor to fifth-degree felony depending on the circumstances.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Solon Police release footage from chase that killed innocent bystander; chief believes officers...
Solon Police release footage from chase that killed innocent bystander; chief believes officers acted appropriately
Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport. (Source: WOIO)
Burke Lakefront Airport’s only air shuttle to suspend service after Dec. 16
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
Police release video from crash involving stolen car that killed 2 people in Newburgh Heights
Brandon Moore, 31, was arrested last night following a robbery attempt at Roses Discount Store
Akron police nab robbery suspect as he walks out of store
Delivery service help farms during pandemic
Delivery service helped save local farms