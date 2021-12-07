16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl missing from Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police ask the community to help find 16-year-old Angel Antonio Ruiz and 12-year-old Nevaeh Jordan after they went missing.

Ruiz was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 130 pounds, with dark hair, and brown eyes.

What he was wearing when he went missing is unknown.

Police said he is a 10th grader at OHDELA Online School.

Angel Antonio Ruiz (Lorain County CSI)

Jordan was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair typically styled in a ponytail or bun, and brown eyes.

She was last seen possibly wearing a black hoodie with blue smurfs on the sleeve, and army camo leggings.

Police said she is a seventh-grader at Lorain Constellation School.

Nevaeh Jordan (Lorain County CSI)

According to police, they were last seen in the area of Westview Court.

Call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you see them or know where they may be.

Tips can be sent anonymously.

Lorain Police Det. Sgt. Angello shared the following statement:

“Keeping or harboring a child under the age of 18 is a criminal offense under Section 2919.23 of the Ohio Revised Code. Charges under this section range from third-degree misdemeanor to fifth-degree felony depending on the circumstances.”

