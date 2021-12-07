2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 arrested in Cleveland’s first homicide of 2021

The pair were arrested inside a store on Broadview Road late Monday morning
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people police say were wanted for a New Year’s Day homicide on Cleveland’s West Side have been arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Albert Toro, 25, and Tera Radesic, 23, were arrested without incident inside a store in the 4800 block of Broadview Road in Cleveland late Monday morning, according to a U.S. Marshals Service media release.

The two were taken to Cleveland police homicide detectives, the marshals said.

Toro and Radesic were wanted into connection with the first homicide that occurred in the city this year.

The victim in the killing was found on New Year’s Day with “numerous” gunshot wounds in a vehicle near West 98th Street and Marginal Road, the release said.

Police allege that the victim and suspects were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting.

Over the past five months, Cleveland homicide detectives worked to identify the suspects in the shooting, according to the release.

“Although this homicide marks the beginning of 2021 with violence, the community should know that our police officers will continue to work day and night to keep our communities safe,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “They will work to reduce violence and to remove those that commit violent crimes out of our community and put them behind bars.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

