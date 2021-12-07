Demand surges for COVID booster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is no question that there has been a sudden surge in the demand for the COVID booster vaccine.

“All day, every day, our pharmacists are vaccinating patients,” said Jason Briscoe the Director of Pharmacy Operations at Discount Drug Mart.

It appears the combination of the Centers for Disease Control and the F.D.A. recommending the booster vaccine for those over the age of 18, along with the fear of the Omicron variant, has led to the surge in the interest in the booster.

“We really saw an explosion of registrations this past week,” Briscoe said.

So much so that there could be a bit of a wait for an appointment to get the vaccine at Drug Mart or at any provider for that matter.

There is no shortage of supply, but demand has jumped significantly, so Drug Mart and other local providers are working through the process to get as many people the booster as quickly as possible.

Drug Mart said in some cases, appointments are available almost immediately, but in other cases, there may be a longer wait.

“We’re kind of in the middle range, you would be hard-pressed to find an appointment today, but as the same time, we are not talking about months where you would be waiting for your booster,” Briscoe said.

Dr. Amy Edwards is an infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals and said the mountains of data is clear that the vaccine works, but the expectation has always been that a booster was most likely going to be needed.

“Not to say that you have zero protection, you never go back to zero, but your immunity does seem to rapidly wane after about six months,” she said.

And we are at a critical point, University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, and Metro Health are all at capacity, and all have limited to some degree elective surgeries, leading many to believe, including Dr. Edwards, that now is the time for the booster because the health care system just cannot afford a COVID surge right now.

“Now is not a good time to have another massive wave of COVID,” Dr. Edwards said.

