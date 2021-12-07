Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect snow for some today; everybody feeling the chill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coldest air mass of the season is in place today. We had a few intense lake bands set up over parts of Lake and Ashtabula Counties early this morning. Additional lake snow will happen mainly along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland through the first half of the day. High temperatures today only around 30 degrees. The good news is that the wind is much calmer. A mostly cloudy sky tonight. A disturbance tracking through could give parts of the area some flurries later this evening and overnight. Temperatures drop into the 20s. Mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s. A warmer air mass builds in Thursday. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. High temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range.

