Police confirm threat against North Olmsted High School is not credible

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced that a threat made on social media against North Olmsted High School is not credible.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that the social media post that was being shared was one that had been making the rounds for several years,” Capt. Eric Morgan said.

Morgan confirmed the post did not specifically mention North Olmsted High School.

School officials also did not reveal what the threat was.

However, police said the community will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the school “to provide additional safety measures out of precaution.”

19 News spotted a police cruiser parked out front for most of the school day on Monday.

Increased police presence at North Olmsted High School Monday, December 6, 2021. Police said the threat against the high school was not credible. (WOIO)

Superintendent of North Olmsted City Schools, David Brand released this statement:

“Thank you to the North Olmsted Police Department for investigating and finding that the threat reported this weekend was not a credible threat. The social media post was indeed several years old and was just being recirculated. We have to take every single threat seriously and appreciate the police department for the quick and thorough work. As always, we ask that you say something if you see something. We prefer to be cautious and investigate any item that could potentially harm the safety of our Eagle family.”

North Olmsted Police also shared their own message:

“Please continue to speak with your children about these types of incidents. We want them to come forward whenever they hear information about a possible incident at the school. We can then investigate and make a determination into the incident, and take the appropriate action necessary.”

