School bus driver shortage affects Akron students for 2nd day

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - School bus routes were delayed once again Tuesday morning due to a school bus driver shortage, Akron Public Schools officials announced Sunday.

The same bus routes had also been delayed Monday.

Students riding bus numbers 466, 447, 569, 433 and 467 were told to expect delays Monday and Tuesday.

Busses 462 and 495 could also be delayed Tuesday, the district said.

According to school officials, the district typically has 72 buses running daily, covering more than 200 routes.

The bus drivers transport public, charger and parochial school students.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

