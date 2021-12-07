2 Strong 4 Bullies
Serial arsonist still eludes Akron authorities after several months

Several fires struck the Kenmore neighborhood this summer
Akron Fire Department looking for a suspect they linked to a string of fires.
Akron Fire Department looking for a suspect they linked to a string of fires.(Akron Fire Department)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven months have gone by, and a serial arsonist is still on the run.

Residents in the Kenmore neighborhood are still puzzled about why someone would come into their quaint neighborhood and throw Molotov cocktails into homes.

“You just don’t see things like that too often. It’s always so nice and quiet and peaceful around here. But, we’ve never heard a thing since,” said Joe Ann McClung.

McClung and her husband Jim spoke with 19 News this summer when the fires happened.

Whoever is setting these fires is targeting one family. In August, the arsonist struck again, this time outside of the Kenmore neighborhood. Since then, it’s been radio silent. Hopefully, this nightmare is over for that family.

“The family would like the individuals or individual caught. Right now, they’re feeling vulnerable, probably a little overwhelmed,” said Lt. Sierjie Lash, with the Akron Fire Department.

Fire investigators have a person of interest. They are also looking for a black Ford Explorer.

This is where and when the fires have happened:

Hillcrest Street on June 15th

Indian Trail on June 16th

Indian Trail on June 28th

Taylor Street on August 5th

The motive behind these fires is unclear.

If you know any information, you’re asked to call 330-375-2214.

