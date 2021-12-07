BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police said the suspected driver of a hit-skip that happened at Valero Gas Station is on the loose, and officers need your help identifying him.

The hit-skip crash happened at 4236 Center Rd. at 6:32 a.m. on Dec. 6, according to police.

Police said the suspect’s car is believed to be a black Kia four-door sedan.

Take a close look at the suspected driver in the surveillance photos shared by Brunswick Police:

Suspected driver of hit-skip crash at Valero gas station wanted in Brunswick (Brunswick Police)

Suspected driver of hit-skip crash at Valero gas station wanted in Brunswick (Brunswick Police)

Suspected driver of hit-skip crash at Valero gas station wanted in Brunswick (Brunswick Police)

The suspect was described by police as a man in his 50s or older with gray hair and a beard, wearing jeans and a two-tone jacket.

If you recognize him or have any other information on this hit-skip, call Ofc. DeMedal at 330-225-9111 or email ddemedal@brunswick.oh.us.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.