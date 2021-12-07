2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Testimony continues in trial for man accused of burning, murdering Bedford man, 14 year-old daughter

Trial continues for father and daughtered bodies burned in car
Trial continues for father and daughtered bodies burned in car(woio)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There was some intense testimony in the trial for Kodii Gibson Tuesday.

He is one of the three men accused of torturing and killing Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old daughter Paris back in 2018.

The Bradley’s bodies were found burned inside a car in a vacant lot in East Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Gibson’s former girlfriend who did not want to be identified talked about her interactions with him before and after the Bradley’s were killed.

The prosecution’s theory is that Gibson and the other two men went to rob Paul’s home and then that set off the chain of events leading to the Bradley’s murders.

Gibson’s former girlfriend testified that he was wearing a new belt the day after the murders.

The prosecution will continue calling witnesses throughout the week, then it will be Gibson’s lawyer’s turn to make their case to the jury.

The other two men in this case will be tried separately at later dates.

In the meantime, Gibson’s trial will continue tomorrow. Now, if all three men are convicted, they face the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

A 9-year-old executive created a plush doll after not seeing enough representation in the media.
‘Our Brown Boy Joy’ doll line inspiring Black youth all over the world
Brownhelm Township residents are concerned that the construction of a large warehouse could...
Proposed commercial warehouse development worries some in Brownhelm Township
Days-long power outage causes headaches for many on Cleveland’s East Side
Days-long power outage causes headaches for many on Cleveland’s East Side
The satellites provide internet service across the globe. One was visible around 6:30 p.m. in...
Starklink satellite visible in Northeast Ohio