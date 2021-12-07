Testimony continues in trial for man accused of burning, murdering Bedford man, 14 year-old daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There was some intense testimony in the trial for Kodii Gibson Tuesday.

He is one of the three men accused of torturing and killing Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old daughter Paris back in 2018.

The Bradley’s bodies were found burned inside a car in a vacant lot in East Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Gibson’s former girlfriend who did not want to be identified talked about her interactions with him before and after the Bradley’s were killed.

The prosecution’s theory is that Gibson and the other two men went to rob Paul’s home and then that set off the chain of events leading to the Bradley’s murders.

Gibson’s former girlfriend testified that he was wearing a new belt the day after the murders.

The prosecution will continue calling witnesses throughout the week, then it will be Gibson’s lawyer’s turn to make their case to the jury.

The other two men in this case will be tried separately at later dates.

In the meantime, Gibson’s trial will continue tomorrow. Now, if all three men are convicted, they face the death penalty.

