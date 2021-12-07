Vermilion mayor answers complaints of proposal for potential large warehouse

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A battle brewing between small-town Ohio and big business.

A massive facility could soon go up in people’s backyards, and they are not happy about it.

“Right now it’s all theory and I think some people are afraid of what might be,” said Jim Forthofer, Vermilion’s mayor.

Forthofer responded to a handful of complaints he got from people in neighboring Brownhelm Township.

The issue is a proposal to build a large warehouse on this empty plot of land.

”There are no homes or residents of any kind on that property. It’s all currently cornfield and half of that property is zoned industrial right now. So it’s long been known, 25 years at least that something of that nature was going to be there,” said Forthofer.

Those in Lorain County who are upset over the possible construction plan, understand that. However, their concerns are more about the problems this particular warehouse could cause them.

“We have all the utilities that we need. We have access to water through the rural water cooperative. We have gas. The highways are already built there because Ford is just down the street. We have to bring in the sanitary sewer, but everything else is already in place,” said Forthofer.

Residents claim truck traffic in the area will increase.

The mayor saying let’s not assume.

“Right now we’re in the theory stage. The theory is the concept is a warehouse/distribution center and we need to zone it appropriately. Once we get past that and some actual business structures are proposed there then we kick into mandatory studies of water, studies of traffic, everything that could possibly effect the local area, those are mandatory,” said Forthofer.

The sheer size of the warehouse has residents worked up as well.

”We’re used to looking at fields, we’re used to watching the sun come up. Somebody commented were not going to see the sun until afternoon,” said Bob Leinbach, a Brownhelm Township resident.

What the building will house is still a mystery.

The rumor mill is cranking out several possibilities from big business to a distribution center.

“People come here because of its tourist value. Its infrastructure is like most of towns, it needs a lot of help. And it’s very hard to do that on the back of the current commercial businesses and on the backs of the residences. So a big influx of tax revenue from a large operation such as a what is being proposed is well worth it,” said Forthofer.

On Dec. 13 a final hearing and vote will happen on whether or not the entire plot of land will be zoned light industrial.

If the rezoning passes, then an owner can apply to the planning commission to build a project compliant with the new zoning of the property.

