Woman crashes into Willoughby bar during busy lunch hour

A woman was cited after crashing into the patio area of a Willoughby bar during the busy lunch hour.
A woman was cited after crashing into the patio area of a Willoughby bar during the busy lunch hour.(Willoughby Police)
By Jim Nelson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) -A 74-year-old woman walked away from a crash after driving her car into a Willoughby bar.

“It was kind of like someone set a bomb off,” said Chad Carnish, who was working in the kitchen at the time of the crash. “I’m in there, busy building $3 burgers and then we’ve got chaos.”

The bar, which is called At Witz End, was heavily damaged outside.

Initially, there was widespread speculation on social media that the crash was the byproduct of what some people perceived to be a dangerous intersection; Lost Nation Road and Lakeshore Boulevard.

But witnesses — and investigators — say this appeared to be an isolated incident.

Police told 19 News the woman accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal as she drove into the parking lot around noon on Monday.

They do not believe she was drinking.

Bartenders told 19 News the woman is a frequent customer who typically comes in for the lunch special.

Surveillance footage obtained by 19 News appears to confirm the woman was just arriving at the establishment around the time of the crash.

A captain with the Willoughby Police Department said she was issued a citation because of the extensive property damage.

Paramedics responded to the crash, but nobody was injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

