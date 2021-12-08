2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby

Investigators clean up the scene at a fire station after two people rushed there for help after...
Investigators clean up the scene at a fire station after two people rushed there for help after getting shot blocks away.(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were shot late Tuesday night in Cleveland, police said.

A 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot around 11 p.m. at East 149th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to EMS.

The pair was shot while in a car; that car has at least five bullet holes in it.

Bullet holes pierced the car and hit the man and woman inside.
Bullet holes pierced the car and hit the man and woman inside. (Dan Stamness/WOIO)

After being shot, the pair drove to the fire station on St. Clair and 152nd Street to seek help.

A window was broken at the fire station while the victims were trying to gain the attention of the firefighters inside.

A window on the fire station was broken while two shooting victims tried to get help.
A window on the fire station was broken while two shooting victims tried to get help.(Dan Stamness/WOIO)

A 911 call was placed from the fire station.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

