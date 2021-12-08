2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were shot late Tuesday night in Cleveland, police said.
A 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot around 11 p.m. at East 149th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to EMS.
The pair was shot while in a car; that car has at least five bullet holes in it.
After being shot, the pair drove to the fire station on St. Clair and 152nd Street to seek help.
A window was broken at the fire station while the victims were trying to gain the attention of the firefighters inside.
A 911 call was placed from the fire station.
This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.
