2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were shot late Tuesday night in Cleveland, police said.

A 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot around 11 p.m. at East 149th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to EMS.

The pair was shot while in a car; that car has at least five bullet holes in it.

Bullet holes pierced the car and hit the man and woman inside. (Dan Stamness/WOIO)

After being shot, the pair drove to the fire station on St. Clair and 152nd Street to seek help.

A window was broken at the fire station while the victims were trying to gain the attention of the firefighters inside.

A window on the fire station was broken while two shooting victims tried to get help. (Dan Stamness/WOIO)

A 911 call was placed from the fire station.

