2 teens arrested after reports that gun was brandished on school grounds, Ravenna police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 16-year-old students were incarcerated at the Portage-Geauga Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday in connection to reports of a handgun on school grounds.

According to Ravenna police, officers responded to Maplewood Career Center after receiving reports that a student brandished a gun at the school earlier in the day.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, talked with witnesses, and followed leads to Suffield, Hartville, Brimfield, Mogadore, Akron, and Springfield before eventually locating the two teenaged-suspects.

Both were held at the juvenile detention center on charges that include inducing panic and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are felony crimes.

Police said the handgun involved in the incident was recovered.

