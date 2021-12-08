2 Strong 4 Bullies
25-year-old tells police ‘I’m a kid’ after running, firing shot at Cleveland officers (video)

Shot was fired while chasing suspect seconds before police tackled him.
Dec. 3, Shetrell Leroy Harris was arrested by Cleveland police after running from them, and...
Dec. 3, Shetrell Leroy Harris was arrested by Cleveland police after running from them, and allegedly firing a shot.(Source: Cleveland Poilice)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video released by the city of Cleveland shows officers being shot at while trying to chase down 25-year-old Shetrell Leroy Harris on Nov. 23.

In the beginning of the body camera video, officers are seen trying to stop and talk to Harris, who keeps walking on W. 117th in Cleveland.

After more officers arrive, Harris starts to run, and officers chase him.

Weaving through traffic on Berea Road, police reports state Harris fired one shot over his shoulder in the direction of officers.

In the video, the shot is heard and seconds later, Harris is tackled to the ground. A gun was found on the ground near where officers are trying to cuff him.

While on top him Harris tells police, “I’m a kid, I’m a kid.”

Harris was charged last week with felony assault and carrying a concealed weapon for the shot he allegedly fired at police.

Harris was previously convicted of assault on on a Cleveland Clinic police officer in 2019.

