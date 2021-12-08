3 suspects arrested for attacking veterans outside American Legion Post to face Summit County judge

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men who are accused of assaulting two veterans, plus a third victim, outside of the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post in Akron are expected to face a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Arraignments for 25-year-old Michael Baratko, 19-year-old Cody Sell and 19-year-old Shaun Husk are scheduled to begin at approximately 2 p.m. at the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

**19 News will live stream the court hearings**

All three men were each previously indicted on one count of felonious assault and two counts of assault.

Investigators said the unprovoked attack happened on Oct. 30 at the Post on Kenmore Boulevard.

All three victims, who range in age from 45 to 61 years old, suffered “significant” facial and head injuries, Akron police said.

Akron police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to track down the three suspects and eventually take them into custody.

